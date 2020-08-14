Pressure continued to mount on the Naira at the Investors and Exporters (I&E) foreign exchange window, depreciating marginally on Friday.

At the I&E forex window, the local currency opened at N386.33, traded high at N387.00, and eventually closed at N385.83, representing a 0.04 per cent depreciation against the previous day’s closing position. Investors exchanged a total of $41.48 million was transacted through the I&E window.

The Naira at the official window closed at 381.00/$1, unchanged against the previous day’s position.

Similarly, at the parallel forex segment, the Naira was flat at N475/$1.