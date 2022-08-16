Mutual Benefit Assurance posts N5.42bn loss in FY 2021

Adebayo Obajemu

Mutual Benefit Assurance recently published its Audited Financial Statement for the year ended 30 December 2021.

The underwriting firm reported a turnover of N29.299 billion for the 12 month period, up by 46.61% from N19.984 billion reported the previous year.

A loss after tax of N5.42 billion was reported for the period under review, as against the profit after tax of N5.109 billion reported in FY 2020.

Earnings per share of the group declined to –N0.27 form the EPS of N0.25 reported the previous year.

At the share price of 25 kobo, the P/E ratio of Mutual Benefit Assurance stands at -0.92x with earnings yield of -108.16%.