Julius Berger to set up its cashew processing plant in September

Adebayo Obajemu

Julius Berger Nigeria Plc has given notice to the Nigerian Exchange that its pioneer cashew processing plant located in Epe, Lagos State would be launched on September 10, 2022.

According to the notice, the Cashew processing plant is Julius Berger’s first Agro-processing activity, and it shall form the cornerstone of Company’s diversification activities in the Agro-sector.

Julius Berger reiterated that its diversification direction would support the continued success of the Julius Berger Group in the future and align with the strategic objectives of the Government to stimulate value creation in Nigeria.