Music star, Odumodublvck involved in car crash

Nigerian rapper Odumodublvck, has been hospitalised after being involved in a car accident.

Odumodublvck, born Tochukwu Ojogwu, was hospitalised after surviving the crash

The rapper disclosed this in a post on X.com on Tuesday, sharing pictures of himself in the hospital and at the accident scene.

Odumodublvck, also known as Industry Machine, wrote, “Survived. The machine must arrive in one piece. It is a must. The machine is coming.”

His fans and well-wishers have taken to social media to wish him a speedy recovery.