Nollywood actress Ini Edo has announced the death of her father, calling him her “greatest cheerleader” and “first love.”

In an emotional Instagram post, she shared her pain and said he would always be in her heart. “This post has been the hardest to make… I have lost my greatest cheerleader… My Beloved Father, My first Love… The Heavens have gained an Angel. You will forever remain in my heart. Rest on, King,” she wrote.

After her post, fans and celebrities sent messages of support. Actress Uche Elendu wrote, “Oh nooo, so sorry for your loss. May God comfort your family, and may his soul rest in peace.” Actress and producer Judith Audu also shared her sympathy, saying, “My sincere condolences.”

Other stars, including Nancy Isime and Eso Dike, also sent their prayers, with Eso Dike commenting, “May his soul rest in peace, Amen!”

Fans continue to show love and support for Ini Edo during this difficult time.