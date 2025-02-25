Connect with us

Music star, Odumodublvck involved in car crash

The Business of Controversy: How Scandal Drives Nigeria’s Media, Creative Success  

Nedu denies allegations of fraud, plans legal action against VeryDarkMan

My father-in-law has taken Naira Marley’s side, Mohbad's wife alleges

Alleged assault on Ogun officials: Singer Portable ranted ₦2m bail

'I was assaulted by Naira Marley, associates,' MohBad's wife says her life is under threat 

A$AP Rocky found not guilty in Hollywood shooting case

Wanted singer Portable reports self at Lagos SCID

Ayra Starr becomes first woman to win ‘Best African Music Act’ in 16 Years at 2025 MOBO Awards

Published

4 mins ago

on

Ini Edo mourns father, says he's her greatest cheerleader’

Nollywood actress Ini Edo has announced the death of her father, calling him her “greatest cheerleader” and “first love.”

In an emotional Instagram post, she shared her pain and said he would always be in her heart. “This post has been the hardest to make… I have lost my greatest cheerleader… My Beloved Father, My first Love… The Heavens have gained an Angel. You will forever remain in my heart. Rest on, King,” she wrote.

After her post, fans and celebrities sent messages of support. Actress Uche Elendu wrote, “Oh nooo, so sorry for your loss. May God comfort your family, and may his soul rest in peace.” Actress and producer Judith Audu also shared her sympathy, saying, “My sincere condolences.”

Other stars, including Nancy Isime and Eso Dike, also sent their prayers, with Eso Dike commenting, “May his soul rest in peace, Amen!”

Fans continue to show love and support for Ini Edo during this difficult time.

