Adebayo Obajemu

In Wenesday’s trading at the Stock Exchange, a turnover of 353.32 million shares valued at N7.03billion in 4,659 deals was recorded .

The market continued its bullish stance into the third trading session, as the All Share Index (ASI) rose marginally by 0.10 % to settle at 25,407.96 basis points, pegging Year-to-Date return at -5.33% while the market capitalization sits at N13.25 trillion.

FBNH was the most traded stock by volume at 50.2 million units, while NB topped by value at N2.02 billion.

Market breadth finished flat, with 19 gainers led by SKYEAVN (+9.66%) and PRESCO (+9.04%), while 19 stocks declined, topped by PZ (-9.43%).

Looking at it by sectors, the Insurance index recorded 0.05% increase as LASACO and AIICO gained +8.00% and +4.55% respectively, while losses recorded in ACCESS (-3.54%), UBA (-1.47%), GUINNESS (-5.00%), and WAPCO (-0.87%) closed the Banking, Consumer Goods and Industrial indices by -0.58%, -0.38% and -0.16% respectively. The Oil and Gas index remained flat.