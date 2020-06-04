L–R: Olamide Sanya-Olu, representing the First Lady of Lagos State, Dr. (Mrs.) Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu; Oscar Onyema, CEO, The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE); Harriet Thompson, British Deputy High Commission Lagos; Eme Essien, Country Manager, International Finance Corporation (IFC); Awuneba Ajumogobia, Chairman, CAP Plc; Bola Adesola, Senior Vice-Chairman, Standard Chartered Bank Group and Uto Ukpanah, Company Secretary, MTN Nigeria Communications Plc during the Closing Gong Ceremony to Commemorate 2020 International Women’s Day Celebration at the Exchange on Friday.

Adebayo Obajemu

In Wenesday’s trading at the Stock Exchange, a turnover of 353.32 million shares valued at N7.03billion in 4,659 deals was recorded .

The market  continued its bullish stance into the third trading session, as the All Share Index (ASI) rose marginally by 0.10 % to settle at 25,407.96 basis points, pegging Year-to-Date return at -5.33% while the market capitalization sits at N13.25 trillion.

FBNH was the most traded stock by volume at 50.2 million units, while NB topped by value at N2.02 billion.

Market breadth finished flat, with 19 gainers led by SKYEAVN (+9.66%) and PRESCO (+9.04%), while 19 stocks declined, topped by PZ (-9.43%).

Looking at it by sectors, the Insurance index recorded 0.05% increase as LASACO and AIICO gained +8.00% and +4.55% respectively, while losses recorded in ACCESS (-3.54%), UBA (-1.47%), GUINNESS (-5.00%), and WAPCO (-0.87%) closed the Banking, Consumer Goods and Industrial indices by -0.58%, -0.38% and -0.16% respectively. The Oil and Gas index remained flat.

