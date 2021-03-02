Adebayo Obajemu

MTN Nigeria in its published audited report for the year ended 31 December 2020 reported a turnover of N1.34 trillion. This translates to 15.09% growth year on year from the turnover of N1.17 trillion reported in 2019.

The telecom giant posted the profit after tax of N205.214 billion, up by 0.95% from N203.283 billion reported the previous year.

Earnings per share increased to N10.08 from the EPS of N9.99, which translates to 0.95% growth year on year.

At the share price of 174, the P.E ratio of MTN Nigeria stands at 17.26x with earnings yield of