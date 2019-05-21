MTN, Dangote sustain market upturn for second trading day

Gains by MTN Nigeria and Dangote stocks helped the Nigerian Stock Market maintained its upturn for the second trading day.

Industrial Goods, Banking and Oil & Gas sector also recorded positive sentiment. However, market breadth closed negative, recording 16 gainers and 20 losers.

The All Share Index (ASI) gained 844.74 absolute points, representing a growth of 2.88 per cent to close at 30,218.14 points. Similarly, Market Capitalization grew by N372.07 billion, representing an increase of 2.88 per centto close at N13.31 trillion.

MTNN emerged the top gainer while LIVESTOCK emerged as top loser.

The uptrend was impacted by gains recorded in large and medium capitalized stocks, amongst which are; MTNN (+9.98 per cent), FO (+8.82 per cent), ETERNA (+6.67 per cent), DANGCEM (+3.93 per cent), GUARANTY (+2.96 per cent), TRANSCORP (+2.42 per cent), and CCNN (+0.72 per cent). (GTI)