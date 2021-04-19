OBINNA EZUGWU

Mouka Foam, in conjunction with AGS Tribe, has unveiled ‘Mums in Business Challenge’ to reward female entrepreneurs with cash grants as part of its plans to mark this year’s Mother’s Day in May.

The firm which announced the initiative in a statement on Monday, said it is in line with its mission of adding comfort to life and falls under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) pillar of “skills for life”.

Mouka hand in May of 2019, ran a similar online competition, organised in partnership with AGS Tribe, a firm that provides entrepreneurs opportunities across Africa. Maryam Adebola-Salami, the founder of Mobaby Care Nigeria, emerged the winner and was presented with a cheque of US$1,000.

This year, Mouka says is taking the initiative further by supporting three ‘mum entrepreneurs’ with cash prizes.

According to the company, the first prize winner will go home with a cash grant of N500,000, the second prize winner with N300,000 and the third with N200,000. All winners will also go home with Mouka mattresses and pillows.

Consumers are encouraged to visit Mouka’s social media handles for information on how to participate as well as terms and conditions.

Commenting on the initiative, Mouka’s Head of Marketing, Tolu Olanipekun said, “Mouka is a brand that genuinely cares for its consumers and is continuously looking for ways to add comfort to their lives through its products and initiatives as these. We see mums as the pillars that support the homes. They should be encouraged and supported to excel in their chosen fields of endeavour.”

She emphasized that Mouka is Nigeria’s leading brand of mattresses, pillows and other bedding products.

Among its array of quality products, she said, “are the Wellbeing Orthopaedic mattresses, Mondeo Plus spring mattress, Royal Luxury Pillow Top spring mattress and an assortment of pillows to help Nigerians sleep well and wake up refreshed.”