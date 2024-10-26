Morocco 2025 Qualifiers: CAF fines Libya $50,000, awards Super Eagles all three points

The recent deliberations of the CAF Disciplinary Board have yielded important resolutions concerning the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2025 Qualifying match originally scheduled between Libya and Nigeria.

The much-anticipated clash was to take place on October 15, 2024, in Benghazi, Libya. However, events surrounding this fixture necessitated the involvement of the Disciplinary Board, which reviewed the situation meticulously, ultimately deciding to rule on a series of infringements related to Libya’s handling of the event.

Firstly, the Libya Football Federation (LFF) was found in violation of certain core articles that govern the competition’s standards and regulations. Specifically, the LFF was deemed to have breached Article 31 of the TotalEnergies CAF AFCON Regulations. This article generally pertains to the organizational and procedural standards that federations must adhere to when preparing for and executing matches under CAF’s purview. It emphasizes the necessity of creating a secure, fair, and competitive environment for all participating teams, as well as ensuring that all logistical and administrative obligations are met without compromise. In addition to this breach, the Disciplinary Board noted violations of Articles 82 and 151 of the CAF Disciplinary Code. These articles broadly address misconduct and negligence, as well as the penalties for acts that hinder the integrity of the game and disregard the established protocols of CAF.

As a consequence of these infringements, the Disciplinary Board declared that Libya forfeited the scheduled match against Nigeria. In accordance with CAF’s regulatory framework, when a team forfeits a match in this context, it is typically awarded to the opponent with a standard scoreline. Thus, Match No. 87, Libya v. Nigeria, is officially recorded as a 3-0 victory in favor of Nigeria. This decision significantly affects the standings in the AFCON 2025 Qualifiers, providing Nigeria with three points while denying Libya any opportunity to compete in this particular fixture.

Furthermore, the Libya Football Federation has been ordered to pay a substantial financial penalty as part of the disciplinary measures. A fine amounting to USD 50,000 has been imposed, underscoring the severity of the violations identified. This fine must be settled within 60 days of the Federation’s receipt of the disciplinary notification, reflecting CAF’s commitment to enforcing financial accountability among its member federations.

In closing its proceedings, the CAF Disciplinary Board clarified that all additional motions, petitions, or requests for leniency presented by the LFF or associated parties have been dismissed. By upholding a strict interpretation of its regulations, CAF reinforces its dedication to preserving the integrity of African football, ensuring that both players and fans can expect fair play and consistency in competitions under its administration. This decision serves as a reminder to all member associations of their obligations within the CAF ecosystem, highlighting that compliance is essential for maintaining order and credibility within African football’s premier tournaments.