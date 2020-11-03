Florence Aaron, Ekene Azubuike, and Ramila Shehu were recently presented with one million Naira each in Kano State as part of the ongoing 9mobile Mega Millions Promo. This promo, which started in August, has rewarded customers with the sum of N74m and 3, 552 smartphones across the country.

Speaking during the presentation event, the Manager of the 9mobile Experience Center in Kano, Abdullahi Ibrahim, congratulated the latest winners and stated that apart from the Mega Millions Promo, the telecommunication outfit is committed to delivering excellent services to customers.

“Lots of happy customers have won either cash prices or smartphones in this promo, and we encourage more people to participate. At 9mobile, we design products and services with our customers in mind. We have affordable internet services to help our customers communicate effectively. Our voice and internet tariffs are the most competitive and affordable in the market, and we constantly ensure that we meet our customers’ communication needs.”

Mrs. Florence Aaron, an indigene of Kaduna State, said she stuck to 9mobile because she was not satisfied with her previous service provider. “I learned of the 9mobile Mega Millions Promo through different channels, but I never imagined that I would win one million Naira. I will invest my one million to my existing business to boost it. I appreciate 9mobile for this life-changing promo. It is real.”

Similarly, Mr. Ekene Azubuike from the Sabon Gari area of Kano has been with the 9mobile brand since it commenced operations 12 years ago. He said, “I always recharge my 9mobile line every week with over two thousand Naira for my business. So, when I received a call from 9mobile that I won, I thought it was scammers on the prowl. Now I can confirm that the promo is real. I never thought I would win one million Naira. I will use the one million to boost my business. One million Naira is not easy to come by, especially during this challenging business climate”.

The third million-naira winner, Mrs. Ramila Shehu, was excited when she received the one million Naira Mega alert. “I never knew about the Mega Millions promo until I received an SMS from 9mobile that I have won one million Naira after recharging 1000 Naira. I will use my winning to shore up the operations of the charity organization I currently run”.

To participate, “customers can recharge their lines with N200 or more to win a smartphone every hour or top-up N1000 and above to win the N1million daily prize. A cumulative recharge of N10, 000 monthly over the 90 days duration of the promo qualifies customers for a chance to win the N10, 000,000 grand prize,” Abdullahi explained. “Participants can increase their chances of winning with rapid and frequent recharges. New customers will also get up to 100% data bonus for 12 months with free 1GB and N500 airtime,” he submitted.