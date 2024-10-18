…as Fintech bags three awards

Moniepoint, a fintech, won three accolades at this year’s edition of the prestigious Marketing Edge Awards and at the inaugural MSME Finance Awards in Lagos.

At the Edge Awards which also marked the 21st anniversary of Marketing Edge, Nigeria’s leading brand-focused marketing and advertising publication, Group CEO, Moniepoint Inc, Tosin Eniolorunda received the “Outstanding Fintech Personality of the Year” award.

Moniepoint Microfinance Bank was named as the “Outstanding Digital Bank of the Year” while also winning the award as Best MSME Financial Inclusion (Microfinance Bank) at the MSME Finance Awards 2024 underscoring the bank’s remarkable dedication to promoting financial inclusion and providing peerless services to its customers.

The Annual MSME Finance Awards, organized by Economic Forum Series and Nairametrics, celebrates innovation and impact in the financial sector. Moniepoint’’s recognition as the Best MSME Financial Inclusion organization across the country stems from its innovative financial technology solutions tailored for MSMEs, thus solidifying its position as the definitive bank for businesses in Nigeria and their customers.

According to the organizers, in a statement, the decision for Moniepoint’s award was also based on Moniepoint’s strategic partnership initiatives which include its partnership with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) to digitize and formalize over 2 million MSMEs across the country thus enabling them access to financing for their businesses as well as the partnership with the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade & Investment (FMITI) and SMEDAN in launching Nigeria’s Informal Economy Report 2024.

In the rationale and methodology for the Edge awards received by Tosin Eniolorunda and Moniepoint as Outstanding Fintech Personality and Outstanding Digital Bank of the Year respectively, the Publisher/ CEO of Marketing Edge Magazine, John Ajayi noted that the selection was done with the collaboration and support of Kantar, one the world’s leading marketing data and analytics business with a presence in over ninety markets while adding that the awards win are a clear reflection and celebration of the sterling performance of Moniepoint and its leadership with an accompanying positive impact on the Nigerian financial landscape over the last one year.

Reacting to the wins, Tosin Eniolorunda remarked that the awards were a solid testament to the gritty and stellar work done by everyone in the Moniepoint ecosystem. He added that the awards further show off the institution’s unwavering commitment to making Nigeria’s financial services sector work for everyone and that by leveraging technology and innovative solutions to provide its services with lightning speed and security, Moniepoint will continue to bridge the gap while powering the dreams of businesses across the country.

He continued, “We are pleased to be recognized at both the Marketing Edge Awards and the MSME Finance Awards. We dedicate these awards to the teeming millions of individuals and business owners, particularly those in underserved communities who find financial happiness in using Moniepoint products to create wealth, drive economic activity and live better lives. Moniepoint will continue to develop solutions that make financial services more accessible to all.”

Advertisement

“For over a decade, we have been at the forefront of celebrating excellence in Nigeria’s marketing and advertising industry. As Marketing Edge continues to champion innovation and recognition, we remain committed to our mission of celebrating the best in the business. We look forward to future editions of the EDGE Awards, where we will once again come together to honor the trailblazers, game-changers, and pace-setters shaping the industry,” said John Ajayi, Publisher Marketing Edge.

Speaking at the MSME Finance Awards, the CEO and Founder of Nairametrics, Ugodre Obi-Chukwu, stated that:

“Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) are the backbone of Nigeria’s economy, contributing nearly 50% to our GDP and employing over 80% of our workforce. With over 41 million SMEs in Nigeria, they represent the spirit of innovation, resilience, and determination that propels this nation forward. However, many still face significant challenges, particularly in accessing finance, and this is where we need to foster a more supportive ecosystem.”

The acknowledgment of Moniepoint’s work in providing financial services aimed at improving access to finance for micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), a key sector in Nigeria’s economy will spur it to greater heights.