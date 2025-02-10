Monday Okpebholo hastily closes case after first witness admits over-voting

Monday Okpebholo, the Edo State governor, on Monday, abruptly closed his case at the Edo State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal after his first witness admitted that there was over voting.

Okpegholo’s victory in the September 21, 2024 election is being challenged by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate, Dr. Asue Ighodalo.

The witness, who identified himself as Usman Majek from the Deputy Governor Dennis Idahosa’s Ovia South West LGA, admitted that there was over voting.

Shocked by the admission, the lawyer to Okpebholo hurriedly closed his case just after the single witness.

Unable to figure out what’s next, the lawyer to the All Progressives Congress (APC) whose turn it was to take the floor at the Tribunal, pleaded for adjournment till Wednesday, February 12.

The tribunal acceded to the request and adjourned till Wednesday.