Court adjourns trial of Nnamdi Kanu indefinitely, as IPOB leader confronts judge

A Federal High Court in Abuja has adjourned indefinitely, the trial of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

Justice Binta Nyako adjourned the suit on Monday following Kanu’s insistence that she could not preside over his case since she had recused herself.

Justice Nyako recused herself from the trial on September 24, 2024, after an oral application from the defence. The case file was transferred to the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Justice John Tsoho.

However, Tsoho sent Kanu’s case file back to Justice Nyako for adjudication, insisting that a formal application must be made by the defence before the recusal could be accepted.

Mazi Kanu asked that the case be transferred to the South-East where the allegations against him are said to have been committed if no judge in Abuja is willing to take his case.

The IPOB leader’s lawyer, Aloy Ejimakor, briefly explained what transpired in court on Monday in an X post.

“Today’s ‘hearing’ of Onyendu MAZI NNAMDI KANU’s case is concluded. We stood our ground & told the Judge that she no longer possesses jurisdiction over MNK & that we appeared ‘under protest’. Onyendu took the center stage & spoke eloquently. Case adjourned sine die (indefinitely),” he wrote.