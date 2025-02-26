Nigerian singer and Marlian Records boss, Naira Marley, has spoken out about the accusations linking him to the death of his former signee, Mohbad.

In an emotional message, he expressed his pain and frustration over being blamed, insisting that he had made peace with Mohbad before his passing.

The singer slammed an unnamed friend of keeping silent while he was being accused, despite knowing the truth.

“I never thought silence could be so loud. I never thought someone I called my brother, someone I protected, would leave this world with my name in his shadow,” Marley wrote.

He accused those close to Mohbad of keeping quiet while he was being blamed. “You let them tear me apart. You let them call me a killer while you sat there, knowing the truth. Now you tell the story?” he asked.

Marley also criticized the delay in Mohbad’s burial, saying, “My brother is gone, still not buried, and that is your fault. Telling the truth from the beginning would have given him the rest he deserves. Regardless, I will always be there for him.”

Addressing his legal troubles, he defended his decision to return to Nigeria to face the justice system. “You never thought I would survive. You never thought I would walk through the fire and face my people. Maybe you hoped I would stay a fugitive. You thought I would run. Instead, I stood before the justice system, spent time in jail, and faced everything head-on while you changed the story, again and again.”

Marley expressed confidence that the truth would eventually come out. “But God sees all. The truth does not shake. The lies will fade, and time will reveal everything,” he said.

Mohbad’s death in September 2023 remains a controversial issue in Nigeria, sparking protests and demands for justice. Investigations are still ongoing, with many awaiting further updates on the case.