Mobile phone sector a pillar of modern commerce, says AMPAT president

The National President of the Association of Mobile Phone and Allied Products Traders of Nigeria (AMPAT), Hon. Musa Mamsa, has described the mobile phone and allied products sector as one of the strongest pillars of modern commerce, driving communication, digital trade, financial inclusion, and security.

Mamsa made the remarks on Thursday in Osogbo during the inauguration of the Osun State Chapter executives of the association.

According to him, traders, technicians, distributors, and innovators in the sector are major contributors to societal development.

“The mobile phone and allied products sector has become one of the strongest pillars of commerce in modern society. From communication to digital trade, and from financial inclusion to security, mobile technology drives the engine of today’s world,” Mamsa said.

He commended the Osun Chapter for its resilience and unity despite past challenges, including the global pandemic. He urged the newly inaugurated executives to uphold the association’s constitution, protect members’ welfare, collaborate with government agencies, security institutions, and community leaders, and promote peace among traders.

Mamsa also expressed appreciation to the Osun State Government for its support of business communities, pledging AMPAT’s readiness to partner with authorities in promoting peace, economic growth, and technological empowerment.

In his address, the newly inaugurated Osun Chapter chairman, Mr. Oseni Taofeek, pledged to prioritise members’ welfare, strengthen unity, and promote growth within the association.

“While thanking members of AMPAT for this opportunity, we will tackle challenges, seize opportunities, and work tirelessly to advance trade and commerce,” Taofeek said.