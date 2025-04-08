Connect with us

Mob kills two siblings over suspected theft in Katsina 
Published

25 seconds ago

on

Mob kills two siblings over suspected theft in Katsina 

Two brothers, Gaddafi Isah, 35, and Badamasi Isah, 30, were killed by a mob in Katsayal village, Sandamu Local Government Area of Katsina State, over allegations of livestock theft.

The incident was reported by Zagazola Makama, a counter-insurgency expert focused on the Lake Chad region, through a post on his X account on Monday. According to intelligence sources, the two men had driven their father’s vehicle to the village outskirts to practice driving. While they were practicing, a mob approached them and accused them of stealing livestock.

The mob then surrounded the brothers, assaulting them violently and inflicting serious injuries. Security forces were eventually called to the scene and rescued the victims, who were rushed to the Community Health Centre in Sandamu for medical attention. Sadly, despite efforts to save them, both brothers were later confirmed dead by a doctor.

Makama also reported that the vehicle the brothers had been driving was damaged during the attack. Police have since launched an investigation into the incident, with efforts underway to arrest those responsible.

When contacted for comment, the spokesperson for the Katsina State Police Command, Abubakar Aliyu, did not respond to calls made to his phone.

Obinna Ezugwu.

