Bandits Kill Six, Abduct Over 50 in Katsina
Published

5 hours ago

on

Bandits Kill Six, Abduct Over 50 in Katsina

In a series of coordinated attacks, bandits killed six people and abducted 53 others across the Funtua and Dandume Local Government Areas of Katsina State on Saturday and Sunday.

Residents of the Funtua area raised the alarm after the gunmen launched a fresh wave of attacks, targeting several villages and abducting women, children, and men. A local source, who requested anonymity for security reasons, informed our correspondent on Monday that the assailants struck on Saturday night and continued their rampage into Sunday afternoon.

“The gunmen attacked communities in both Funtua and neighboring Dandume, leaving behind fear and displacement,” the source said. “They kidnapped 53 individuals, including men, married women, young girls, and children. Two people were killed in Layin Garaa, while four others lost their lives in Mai Kwama village in Dandume.”

Mustapha Abdullahi, the village head of Layin Garaa, confirmed the attacks, describing the situation as dire. “Our people are already suffering from food scarcity, and this horrific attack has made matters worse,” he said. “The government seems to be doing nothing. Even when security forces are deployed, they barely stop by before moving on to other areas.”

The latest attacks have led to another round of mass displacement in the affected areas. Attempts to reach the Katsina State Police Command Public Relations Officer, DSP Abubakar Sadiq, were unsuccessful, as calls to his mobile phone went unanswered.

 

