Mining: Governor Adeleke shuts down Osun licensed mining sites

By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke has ordered the shut down of every state tittle mining site and warned all illegal miners to desist from such nefarious activities as no illegal mining operator in the state would be spared.

The Chairman, Solid Minirals Committee, Honourable Samuel Oyedotun made this disclosure on behalf of the Governor while on an inspection visit with his team to some licenced mining sites in the state.

Honourable Oyedotun explained that the inspection of all the mining sites embarked upon by his team was in line with Mr. Governor’s directive to restore sanity in the mining industry and rid Osun State of illegal mining operators whose acts are inimical to the progress of the state.

He stated further that despite Governor Adeleke’s directive which binds on every mining company operator to suspend mining activities in the state, it was still discovered that some have remained adamant and are still carrying out their illegal mining operations.

While he strongly admonished the perpetrators to desist from such act before being caught in the web of the law, he then revealed that some arrests have been made while effort is ongoing to apprehend other illicit mining operators in the state in order to put a final stop to their unwholesome activities.