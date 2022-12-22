Military airstrikes neutralize 150 Boko Haram terrorists in Bama

Not less than terrorists of Jamā’at Ahl as-Sunnah lid-Da’wah wa’l-Jihād, otherwise known as Boko Haram, have been eliminated after two Super Tucano jets bombed their hideout in Sambisa forest, Borno State.

Zagazola Makama, a counter insurgency expert in the Lake Chad region resorts that the multiple airstrikes were executed by the Air Task Force, Operation Hadin Kai on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, at the terrorists’ camps in Mantari in Bama local government area of the State.

Makama quoted military sources to have said that the damaging airstrikes targeted meeting of the insurgents.

According to him, the sources said that Abbah Tukur, a Khaid of the ISWAP in Mantari and Maimusari and Bakura Jega, a top Commander were among those nutrialised in the coordinated intelligence-led aerial offensive while scores of other fighters were injured.

The sources said that Bakura Jega had led some militants fighters on 40 motorcycles on the instructions of its Amir Fiye, Ali Ngulde to the LCB of Krinowa to seek more support from its Leader, Abou Oumaymah to enable it replenish its fighting capability.

The sources noted that the terrorists were being recieved by the leadership in Mantari after they returned with weapons, motorcycles and livestocks, when the combat aircrafts stormed the location and scored a crucial hits on the hideouts leading to their neutralization.

Boko Haram terrorists have carried out mass burial of the dead fighters.

Those who attended the Funeral included Abu Isa, Khaid of Kalabalge who migrated to Sambisa Forest; Ali Ghana, Khaid of Ngauri as well as several Militant fighters from Koltafirgi, otherwise known as Gaizuwa.

Early battle damage assessment conducted by sources indicated that more insurgents were dying due to lack of medical intervention due to various degrees of injuries they sustained during the attack.

The sources said that the fighters are being treated in an open ground under a tree, located about 500 meters west of Mantari, noting that people were prevented from visiting them due to their conditions.