Family announces final burial rites of Madam Roseline Ugo Okoroji

The family of Late Mazi Amarachukwu Okoroji of Aro Ndi-Orji Village, Okigwe Local Government Area of Imo State, has announced the final burial rites of their matriarch, Madam Roseline Ugo Okoroji, who passed on to glory on September 24, 2022 in Washington DC., United States of America (USA).

According to a programme of events signed by Okezie Okoroji on behalf of the family, the funeral rites will commence on Thursday, December 29, 2022 with service of songs at her husband’s house in Aro Ndi-Orji Village, Okigwe Local Government Area, Imo State by 5.pm.

This will be followed by a burial service on Friday, December 30, 2022 at her husband’s house in Aro Ndi-Orji Village, Okigwe Local Government Area, Imo State by 8.am.

Entertainment of guests follows immediately at the same venue.

Until her death, Madam Okoroji who passed away at age 84, while on her way back to Nigeria, had lived in the United States for 26 years where some of her children and grandchildren live.

The deceased was born on November 22, 1938 into the family of Late Mazi A. K. Ochiabuto and Late Mrs. Nwaghauto Ochiabuto from Aro Ndi-Okoroji village in Okigwe LGA, lmo State.

She lived with her parents at lhube, where her father worked as a bookshop keeper at the Methodist Church.

Her mother died while giving birth to her immediate younger sister. With the death of her mother, she was raised by her older sister, Late madam Grace until when they all moved to live with their older brother, Late Mazi Emmanuel Ogbonna Ochiabuto (Okponge), while her father, A K Ochiabuto, relocated to Ndi-okoroji after his retirement.

Young Ugo Ochiabuto grew up under the care of her older sister, Grace and older brother, Emmanuel.

She attended and graduated from St Cyprian Catholic Primary School Artisan Quarters Enugu.

She later met with the love of her life, Mazi Amarachukwu Okoroji (Toronto), whom she later got married to.

They were blessed with nine children, including Chukwudi Okoroji (deceased); Mrs. Ngozi Nwakanma; Mr. Okezie Okoroji; late Chinyere Okoroji; Mrs. Amaka Nwimo; Mr. Chukwuemeka Okoroji; Mrs. Ijeoma Osuagwu; Mr. Edozie Okoroji and Mr. Chimaobim Okoroji.

In October 1996, she left for the USA to be in the presence of her children and grandchildren. She was joined by her husband a few years later. Unfortunately, her beloved husband joined his ancestors a few years later after a brief illness.

After the demise of her better half, a part of her died with him but she willed herself to stay strong for her children whom she prayed fervently for in her prayers. She was always putting smiles on people’s faces while with them.

While in the USA, she did not forget her root. She made sure her presence were felt both at her father and husband’s compound.

On June 15, 2009, she lost her first son Late Mr. Chukwudi Okoroji. His death affected her so much, but she kept on being a mother of faith.

Madam Roseline Ugo Okoroji lived a fulfilled life and is survived by many children and grandchildren.