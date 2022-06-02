PSG forward, Lionel Messi, put up a sublime performance to inspire his Argentine side, Copa America holders, to a 3-0 win against European champions Italy in the Finalissima at Wembley on Wednesday.

Argentina raced into a two-goal lead in the first half of the prestigious friendly, thanks to strikes from Lautaro Martinez and Angel Di Maria.

Paulo Dybala completed Argentina’s rout. Messi whose has had a disappointing season with PSG by his standards, showed exactly why he’s the record holder of the Ballon d’or, back to his imperious best that took the spotlight.

The 34-year-old’s eye-catching display featured two assists and was worthy of his rare appearance at one of football’s great cathedrals.

Thrown into the air by his jubilant teammates after the final whistle, Messi said: “Today was a nice test because Italy are a great team. We knew it was going to be a nice game and a nice setting in which to be champions.

“It was a beautiful final, full of Argentines. What we experienced here was beautiful.”

The victory against Italy, the struggling European champions whose fortunes have been dwindling since they beat England to tournament, was another memorable moment for Argentina, who have qualified for this year’s World Cup.