Former senator representing Kogi West District, Dino Melaye, has told Peter Obi, presidential candidate of the Labour Party, to drop his ambition and return to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Melaye, who made the appeal in a video published on his verified Facebook page on Friday advised Obi to wait for his time, asking him to forget social media drama.

According the former senator, Obi must not be president in order to cut cost of governance as he can also do so as minister of finance.

Melaye said, “I celebrate you Peter Obi and your movement for a new Nigeria. I celebrate conscientization of the Nigerian youths and public, but I want to advise that your time is not now.

“You are a great Nigerian. I salute your political and intellectual sagacity. You are one Nigerian. I know tomorrow there’s a space for you, but for today, let us forget the social media drama. Let us forget the diaspora euphoria.”

Melaye said the Labour Party candidate has a great potential of becoming a great president of Nigeria, but expressed doubts if Obi could be trusted by the typical Katsina man, Igbo man, Middle Beltans and the core Northers.

“The answer in every sincerity of purpose and act of commitment is no, so we need one Nigeria who is going to be trusted by every part of Nigeria, who the South and North will believe in and that person without blinking my eyes is Atiku Abubakar,” he said.

The former Kogi lawmaker continued, “I have listened to your postulations, I have listened to your arguments, I have listened to your deliveries, I have listened to your campaigns and I can say that 90 percent of your campaigns is dwelling on reducing the cost of governance.”

He said, “Most of your campaigns is around cutting the cost of governance and i want to tell you that the problem of Nigeria is beyond just cutting the cost of governance. I’m not saying it’s deceptive or pretentious, but it’s less than 1 percent of our national problems.

Melaye argued that Obi doesn’t need to be the President to cut the cost of governance.

“You can cut cost if you have a very effective Minister of Finance, If you have an effective Minister of Budget and Planning and CBN Governor you can cut the cost of governance if you have an effective Chairman and economic team and with the cooperation of the President,” he said.

Melaye noted that what is currently needed in Nigeria is one character who can unify the country, saying Nigeria has never been this divided in the national history of the country.

“We need a Nigerian who has the capacity to solve the problem of Boko Haram, banditory and kidnapping in Nigeria and Sub Saharan Africa – Benin, Chad, Mali and Cameroun,” he said.