Mbaka disowns followers who protested against Enugu bishop

Reverend Father Ejike Mbaka, Enugu based fiery Catholic priest, has disassociated himself from the protests on Sunday against the ban imposed on his adoration ministry by the Enugu Diocesan Bishop, Most Rev Callistus Onaga.

Bishop Onaga had, in a pastoral injunction read in all Catholic parishes, chaplaincies and religious formations, imposed a ban on the ministry.

He directed that no Catholic faithful should henceforth go there for any activity.

But less than 24 hours after the ban, some Mbaka’s followers thronged the Adoration Ground on Sunday in disobedience to the Bishop’s ban and protested against Onaga, calling him unprintable names.

Consequently, Mbaka in a statement he personally signed, disowned the protesters and warned them to desist forthwith.

He said that he received with obedience the directive of the Bishop and warned his followers against any measure of violence either in action or by abusive utterances.

The statement partly reads, “My attention has been drawn to activities that took place in the Adoration ground on Sunday. I am not in any way involved in such activity. We received with obedience the directive issued by my Bishop, His Excellency, Most Rev CVV Onaga, on June 17, 2022.

“May I, therefore, appeal to the faithful, in particular,r members of Adoration Ministry Enugu, Nigeria, to remain calm and united with the body of Christ in the Diocese and also refrain from any measure of violence either in action or by abusive utterances.

“Those who take to attacking or insulting my dear Bishop, should desist from such.

“The Bishop is the Shepherd of the Church in the Diocese and we remain his flock who in every way and at all times is expected to be respectful, obedient and willing to respond favourably to his apostolic directives.

“May I also remind you that all Adoration activities have been suspended till further notice.

“Adoration Ministry is ever submissive to the mother Church. I enjoin all adorers to know this and remain constantly in prayers for the manifestation of the wiil of God in the life of the Ministry.”