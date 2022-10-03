Callistus Valentine Onaga, the Catholic Bishop of Enugu Diocese has removed Fr Ejike Mbaka from his position as the spiritual director of Adoration Ministry, Enugu Nigeria (AMEN), a decision that triggered a pandemonium on Sunday.

Fr Mbaka who made the announcement during Sunday Mass, stated that the bishop of the diocese, Calistus Onaga had appointed Fr Anthony Amadi as the new Spiritual Director of AMEN, to be assisted by other unmentioned priests.

“So, while I proceed to the monastery to continue with the remaining disciplinary exercises, as directed; I wouldn’t know how long; but the church has appointed Fr Anthony Amadi, one of us, to be overseeing all affairs of the ministry, to be assisted by other priests, pending my return, by the grace of God,” Mbaka stated.

Mbaka had earlier explained that the ministry had not fully opened, pointing out that some programmes including the weekly Friday all-night adoration remained suspended till further notice.

According to him, “our Sunday Masses and Wednesdays’ ‘E No Dey Again’ programmes would continue, while others such as Friday all-night adoration remains suspended”.

Meanwhile, Fr Amadi, who was present at the Mass, was nearly lynched by angry worshipers after the announcement. The angry mob had already enveloped him before AMEN security personnel rushed to his rescue and guided him to the Father’s house.

Mbaka had barely mentioned the new priest’s, name when the congregation erupted into, shouting “we say no,” “we say no,” we no gree and started carrying green leaves, thereby forcing Fr Mbaka to quickly conclude the Mass.

Thousands of faithful had excitedly thronged the prayer center from far and wide following an earlier wide announcement that Bishop Onaga had lifted ban on the ministry.

They were, however, left dejected following the latest development.