Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu has said he resorted to prayers when he knew there was a gang-up against his presidential bid.

Gboyega Akosile, chief press secretary (CPS) to Babajide Sanwo-Olu, governor of Lagos, quoted Tinubu as saying this when he visited Rilwan Akiolu, Oba of Lagos, on Sunday.

“There is no Lagos indigene that has had the opportunity to become President of Nigeria, despite the contribution of the state to the national stability and progress,” Tinubu said.

“The highest position attained by any Lagosian in national leadership is the position of chief judge of the federation. I took up the fight to break this jinx.

“The battle to secure the APC ticket was hard. When I was almost fed up, I resorted to prayers. I also poured out my mind when I felt there was a gang-up against my person. Thank God that I have brought home the presidential ticket.”

Tinubu said the most important task is to get the people to vote for him in the 2023 presidential election.

“Getting our people to vote is the most important task before all of us. We need to take this message to our people across communities and sensitise them on the need to vote in the general elections,” he said.

On his part, the Oba prayed that Tinubu realises his quest to be president of Nigeria.

“Your emergence as the presidential candidate of your party is the beginning of another journey in your political career,” he said.

“All Yoruba ancestors shall be with you on this journey to make our fatherland a better place.”