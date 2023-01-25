'Massive fire' destroys Yale Foods properties in Oyo

A fire incident has destroyed the properties of Yale 9 Foods Company in Oluyole Estate, Ibadan, Oyo State.

The fire occurred on Wednesday morning, starting at about 2:00 a.m., affecting the company’s store.

The operational manager of the federal fire service in Oyo, Adeoye Nasir, told journalists that the fire was “massive.”

Mr Nasir said the firefighters responded to a distress call at about 2:00 a.m.

“Our men and other agencies are still on the ground trying to put off the fire and ensure that it does not get to any of the offices in the company; no casualty recorded,” he said.

The firefighters battled to put out the fire at about 10:30 a.m.

The company’s gates have been locked, with personnel of the police and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) providing security to the facility.

(NAN)