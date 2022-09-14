Market closes flat amidst weight shedding in 16 stocks

Adebayo Obajemu

Transactions on the floor of the Nigerian stock market on Tuesday closed flat, following previous sessions of unclear market direction as the All Share Index closed at 49,627.72 points from the previous close of 49,625.71 points, indicating no significant change.

The Market Capitalisation added just 1 billion to close at N26.768 trillion from the previous close of N26.767 trillion, which represents 0.004% growth

An aggregate of 160 million units of shares were traded in 3,847 deals, valued at N1.49 billion.

The Market Breadth closed negative as 13 equities appreciated in their share prices against 16 equities that declined in their share prices.

Percentage Gainers

MULTIVERSE led other gainers with 9.69% growth, closing at N2.83 from the previous close of N2.58.

NPF Microfinance Bank, PHARMADEKO and CUTIX among other gainers also grew their share prices by 7.84%, 5.13% and 5.12% respectively.

Percentage Losers

Redstar Express led other price decliners as it shed 10.00% of its share price to close at N2.43 from the previous close of N2.70.

CAVERTON and Livestock feeds among other price decliners also shed their share prices by 4.55% and 4.31% respectively.

Volume Drivers

Zenith Bank traded about 26.7 million units of its shares in 491 deals, valued at N536.6 million.

TRANSCORP traded about 16 million units of its shares in 89 deals valued at about N17 million.

GTCO traded about 7 million units of its shares in 417 deals, valued at N140 million.