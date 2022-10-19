Many sustain gunshot wounds as traders, hoodlums clash at Alaba Market

About 15 people are reported to have sustained gunshot wounds on Wednesday following a clash between traders and hoodlums at the Alaba International market in Ojo, Lagos State.

The clash is said to have started when shop owners asked street traders around the area to get proper shops or leave the area to avoid causing congestion.

It was gathered that the situation escalated after the roadside traders recruited thugs go fight with the traders.

Many of those injured are being treated at hospitals.

More later…