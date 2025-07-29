Manhattan shooting: gunman kills four, officer among dead

A shooting spree in central Manhattan on Monday left five people dead, including a police officer and the gunman, with another victim in critical condition, authorities said.

New York Mayor Eric Adams confirmed that the attacker appeared to have taken his own life after unleashing gunfire inside a 33-story office building on Park Avenue.

Gunman stormed building with assault rifle

According to Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch, the suspect — identified as Shane Tamura of Las Vegas — exited a black BMW armed with an M-4 rifle before entering the skyscraper. He immediately shot a police officer in the lobby and “sprayed the area with bullets” before heading to the 33rd floor, where he continued his attack.

Tamura was later found dead next to his weapon. Police also recovered a revolver, ammunition, and magazines from his vehicle, as well as prescription medication bearing his name.

Authorities said Tamura, who had a history of mental health issues, held a valid firearms permit in Nevada. He reportedly drove cross-country from Las Vegas and arrived in New York earlier on Monday.

Mayor Adams said the slain officer was a 36-year-old immigrant from Bangladesh. Two other men and a woman were killed, while another male victim remains in critical condition.

Police believe the shooter acted alone but are investigating possible motives with assistance from the FBI.

The incident began around 6:00 pm (2200 GMT), prompting a massive police response that locked down part of Park Avenue, home to hedge fund Blackstone, auditing firm KPMG, and the National Football League’s offices.

Witnesses described chaos as office workers prepared to leave for the day.

“Everyone was confused, and then we saw online that someone had walked in with a machine gun,” said Shad Sakib, an office worker nearby.

Mass shootings surge in U.S.

The Gun Violence Archive reports 254 mass shootings in the United States so far this year, with Monday’s attack adding to the toll.

Governor Kathy Hochul said she had been briefed on the situation, while mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani expressed heartbreak over the tragedy