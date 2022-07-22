Mane, Oshoala win CAF men, women players award: Full List

Sadio Mane and Asisat Oshoala, on Thursday, emerged 2022 African Footballers of the Year in men and women categories, respectively.

Mane, Senegalese and Bayern Munich forward beat Mohamed Salah and Eduard Mendy to be crowned the 2022 CAF ‘Player of the Year’ in the men’s category.

Oshoala, Super Falcon striker, was crowned 2022 CAF Women’s ‘Player of the Year.’

The duo were announced winners of the gong in the gala held in Rabat, Morrocco, on Thursday.

Oshoala’s triumph is her fifth time winning the award — surpassing Perpetua Nkwocha, the former Falcons striker.

Oshoala had been adjudged the best African female football in 2014, 2016, 2017, and 2019.

The men’s ‘Young Player of the Year’ was scooped by Pape Matar Sarr of Senegal and Tottenham Hotspur while Ghana’s Evelyn Badu won the women’s category.

FULL LIST OF WINNERS

Player of the Year (Women)

Ajara Nchout Njoya (Cameroon & Internazionale Milano)

Asisat Oshoala (Nigeria & Barcelona) — WINNER

Grace Chanda (Zambia & BIIK Kazygurt)

Player of the Year (Men)

Edouard Mendy (Senegal & Chelsea)

Mohamed Salah (Egypt & Liverpool)

Sadio Mane (Senegal & Bayern Munich) — WINNER

Interclub Player of the Year (Women)

Andile Dlamini (South Africa & Mamelodi Sundowns)

Bambanani Mbanie (South Africa & Mamelodi Sundowns)

Evelyn Badu (Ghana & Sekondi Hasaacas Ladies/Alvaldsnes) — WINNER

Interclub Player of the Year (Men)

Achraf Dari (Morocco & Wydad Athletic Club)

Aliou Dieng (Mali & Al Ahly)

Mohamed El Shenawy (Egypt & Al Ahly) — WINNER

Young Player of the Year (Women)

Doris Boaduwaa (Ghana & Sekondi Hasaacas Ladies)

Evelyn Badu (Ghana & Sekondi Hasaacas Ladies/Alvaldsnes) — WINNER

Yasmine Zouhir (Morocco & AS Saint-Etienne)

Young Player of the Year (Men)

Hannibal Mejbri (Tunisia & Manchester United)

Karim Konate (Cote d’Ivoire & ASEC/RB Salzburg)

Pape Matar Sarr (Senegal & Tottenham Hotspur) — WINNER

Coach of the Year (Women)

Bruce Mwape (Zambia)

Desiree Ellis (South Africa) — WINNER

Jerry Tshabalala (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Reynald Pedros (Morocco)

Coach of the Year (Men)

Aliou Cisse (Senegal) — WINNER

Carlos Queiroz (Egypt)

Walid Regragui (Wydad Athletic Club)

Club of the Year (Women)

AS FAR (Morocco)

Hasaacas Ladies (Ghana)

Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa) — WINNER

Club of the Year (Men)

Al Ahly (Egypt)

RS Berkane (Morocco)

Wydad Athletic Club (Morocco) — WINNER

National Team of the Year (Men)

Cameroon

Egypt

Senegal — WINNER

Goal of the Year

Pape Ousmane Sakho (Senegal/ Simba FC)