Tajudeen Monsuru, 30, from Osun State, has confessed to killing his girlfriend for ritual, and using proceeds from the killing to drink beer with friends.

Monsuru and three other suspects, Garuba Lukman 31, Hamsat Akeem 25, and Yusuf Awayewasere 37, were on Tuesday paraded in connection with murder and conspiracy at the Osun State Police Command, Osogbo.

Monsuru was arrested for the alleged killing of his girlfriend for ritual in Iwo on December 8 2020.

Upon being paraded by the police, Monsuru confessed to killing several people and selling their parts for ritual purposes.

“I killed people and sold their parts to those that needed them. I killed my girlfriend, Mutiat Alani and other people. I strangled people and dismembered their bodies for those who needed them. I used the proceeds to buy beer and hang out with friends,” he said.

Speaking, the state Police Commissioner Wale Olokode said, “On November 11 last year, a case of a missing person was reported at two divisions and transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID).

“Detectives swung into action immediately. Through intelligence-led investigation, detectives arrested four suspects, who confessed to have kidnapped and killed the victims, Akanbi Adeolu, Alani Mutiyat, Akinloye Ibrahim and many others. One of the suspects, Awayewasere Yusuf, confessed to have bought the human parts and sold to some suspects still at large.”

He said the decomposing parts had been exhumed and recovered as exhibits, adding that efforts are on to arrest other suspects.

In a related development, a 23-year-old expectant housewife, Mariam Musa, was also paraded by the police command for allegedly poisoning her stepson.

Mariam who is the first wife said she committed the act out of jealousy.

“I poisoned my stepson because my husband showed love to my mate, (the second wife), as she had a male child. My husband does not give me attention since I can’t give birth to a male child. I am four-month pregnant. Jealousy made me kill the three-year-old boy,” she said.