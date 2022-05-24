Man bags 12 months jail raping teenager in Ondo

Man, Stephanus Stephen, 20, has bagged 12 months jail sentence for raping a 15-year-old girl in Ondo State.

The Ondo State Chief Magistrate’s Court sitting in Akure, handed down the sentence on Monday.

Stephen was arrested and charged to court for having carnal knowledge of the teenager between February and May 2022 on Morolayo Street, Valentino, Ondo State.

Mr Benard Olagbayi, the prosecutor, told the court that the convict molested the victim on different occasions.

“That you, Stephanus Stephen, between February and May 2022 on Morobayo Street, Valentine, Ondo, in the Ondo Magisterial District, did unlawfully have carnal knowledge of a 15-year-old girl (names withheld), thereby committing an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 221(1) of the Criminal Code Cap. 37 Volume 1, Laws of Ondo State of Nigeria, 2006,” read the charge sheet.

Olagbayi asked the court to sentence the Stephen who was not legally represented in court.

The magistrate, Mrs Charity Adeyanju, found the defendant guilty and sentenced him to 12 months’ imprisonment without an option of a fine.