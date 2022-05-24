Policeman dismissed, jailed for life for raping 9-year-old school girl

A dismissed police officer, Mohammed Alidu, has been sentenced to life in prison for raping a 9-year-old school girl by Justice Abiola Soladoye of the Lagos State Domestic Violence and Sexual Offences Court in Ikeja.

Justice Soladoye gave the verdict the on Monday verdict after holding that the prosecution had convincingly proven the charge of defilement against the convict beyond all reasonable doubt.

The prosecution team led by Mr Olusola Soneye had informed the judge during trial that the convict committed the offence on June 29, 2018, on Makinde Police Barracks Road, Mafoluku, Oshodi in Lagos.

Mrs Soneye had claimed that Alidu adopted the survivor and took her into a wooden house on her way to school and defiled her.

The prosecutor had also disclosed that the convict was apprehended after the survivor reported the incident to the police.

She maintained that the convict confessed to defiling the survivor, blaming it on the devil but later denied it as an afterthought.

The prosecutors had insisted that the offence contravened Section 137 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

Four witnesses testified against Alidu during the trial and he testified on his own behalf.

In her judgment, Justice Soladoye held that the convict was a disgrace to the police because he failed to uphold law and order and went about frolicking with an underage girl.

The judge also noted that the survivors’ evidence was fully corroborated by the medical evidence.

“He is a disgrace to the entire Police because he failed to uphold law and order as he went on a frolic of his own by engaging in bizarre and irresponsible behaviour turning the barracks into a sex den.”

“It is most chilling. The defendant is hereby sentenced to life imprisonment without the option of a fine,’’ the judge said