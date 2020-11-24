Kunle Idowu

A 55-year-old man, Yesiru Salisu was yesterday arrested by the Police in Ogun State for being in possession of human skulls and some body parts.

Yesiru, who resides at 7 Odenusi street Ijebu Igbo,according to the State Police Image maker, Abimbola Oyeyemi, was arrested with four human skulls, two dry human hands and three jaws.

Nemesis caught up with him after a report lodged at Ago Iwoye division against him he was seen with a bag suspected to contain stolen property.

He was said to have dropped the bag and ran into the bush when he was challenged

When the report got to the Divisional Police Officer in charge of Ago Iwoye Police Station,Mr Paul Omiwole he quickly led detectives to the scene where they opened the bag and discovered that it contained dry human parts.

Consequently, the bush he ran into was properly combed leading to his arrest.

When interrogated, the suspect confessed to have exhumed the human parts from one Christian cemetery in oke eri Ijebu ode in company of one Lekan Bakare who is now at large.

The State Commissioner of Police, Edward Awolowo Ajogun has ordered the immediate transfer of the case to state criminal investigation and intelligence department for further investigation and prosecution.

He also directed that the fleeing accomplice should be hunted for and brought to justice.