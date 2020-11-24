Kunle Idowu

A middle aged woman is now cooling her feet in police custody for allegedly inflicting injuries on A 12yr old boy with knife

.

The woman, Iswat Taofeek, 40, a resident of KUGBA, Abeokuta was arrested on Monday, at about 8:30am, following a complaint by one of her neighbors .

The Neighbour was said to have brought the little boy to the Police at the Adatan with visible laceration on his body.

The boy, it was gathered, was cut with hot knife and cutlass,after the woman had accused him of- stealing her N5000.

The State Police Image maker, Abimbola Oyeyemi explained that, on interrogation, the suspect explained that the little boy was a son to her brother-in-law and that he had been living with her for some time.

“She stated further that she kept the sun of #5,000 somewhere in the house but couldn’t find it and she believed that it was the boy who stole it and that was why she put a knife on fire until it was red hot before she used it to burn the little boy all over his body”.Oyeyemi added.

Meanwhile, the State Commissioner of Police, Edward Awolowo Ajogun has ordered the transfer of the case to anti-human trafficking and child labour unit of the State Criminal investigation and intelligence department for further investigation and prosecution.