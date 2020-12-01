By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

A traditional ruler in Osun state, HRM, Oba Adekunle Oyelude Makama, Olowu of Kuta in Ayedire Local Government area of the state, has commiserated with the government and people of Borno state over Saturday’s killing of scores of farmers by Boko Haram terrorists.

The monarch in a condolence message issued and personally signed, copies of which made available with the newsmen on Monday, described that the mass murder of the farmers as national calamity which must be condemned by all.

Oba Oyelude who also described the killings as tragic and regrettable, called on Nigerians to fortify the people of the North East and security forces with prayers and support to be able to defeat the insurgents.

While commiserating with Borno State governor, Babagana Zulum on the horrific incident, the monarch stressed the need for the entire country to show more than a passing interest in what is happening in the north east by supporting the military in the onerous assignment of finally defeating the insurgents.

It would be recalled that, the monarch recently wondered why Borno has remained the odd one out of the states in the North East in terms of restoration of peace calling on the elders there to rise up and join government in finding solutions to insurgency there.

He dismissed the call for the sacking of service chiefs, arguing that, “it’s callous to mix the pathetic issues at hand with your age long project of Service Chiefs Removal ”

According to him, “The federal government should as a matter of urgency Double our Defence budget for our Armed forces, because with the right funding we’re Confident in the Army leadership and men to end the insurgency in no distant time.”