Mamuda Group sets to berth in Ogun with $50 million beverages company

Mamuda Group Nigeria Limited is set to invest $50 million in Ogun State through one of its subsidiaries, Mamuda Beverages.

The Chairman of the Group, Mr. Hassan Hammoud, made the disclosure when he led high-ranking officials of the company to the Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, at his office in Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, stating that the governor would soon lay the foundation stone for Mamuda Beverages.

Hammoud revealed that Mamuda Group would establish its investment in stages, adding that other areas of interest include food and care, as agro-processing would also be introduced in the state.

He further stated, “Mamuda Group is based in Kano. We have different types of factories—Mamuda Industries, Mamuda Agro, Mamuda Foods, Mamuda Beverages, and Mamuda Care—with over 13,000 workers.

“So, if we have 13,000 workers in Kano, we should have the same number of staff here too in the next five to six years.”

He also mentioned that Mamuda Group would employ about 1,500 workers initially, with the workforce expected to grow to 3,000 as the beverage company expands.

The chairman commended the governor for making the business environment in the state attractive to investors, describing Ogun as the best destination for businesses to thrive in the country.

“We believe that if you do not come here, you will be missing out. The market is huge—you have Lagos on one side and Ibadan-Benin on the other. So if we need to cover the Southwest region, we have to invest here. It will be very good and competitive for us to produce here,” he noted.

In response, Governor Dapo Abiodun declared that his administration is working relentlessly to improve the state’s standing on the global ease of doing business index.

He noted that his administration recently built the best-equipped airport in the country, located within an industrial zone, and emphasized that Ogun remains the only state among the six licensed industrial zones that has commenced operations.

Prince Abiodun reiterated that the Business Environment Council, created by his administration, had helped build investor confidence.

“Today, we have an airport, and we are licensed for a dry port, which we will start constructing very soon, right on the rail line. So when you start importing raw materials, you do not have to go to Lagos to clear them anymore,” the governor said.