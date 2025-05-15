Adeleke congratulates Dr. Akintola on his appointment as SWDC MD

Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke, has congratulated Dr. Charles Akinola, Chief of Staff to former Governor Gboyega Oyetola, on his appointment as Managing Director of the Southwest Development Commission (SWDC).

In a congratulatory message issued by his spokesperson, Mallam Olawale Rasheed, Governor Adeleke also commended President Bola Tinubu for considering an Osun indigene worthy to lead a commission that is expected to drive the development agenda of the region.

Governor Adeleke charged Dr. Akinola to make the state proud by bringing his wealth of experience to bear in building an efficient commission capable of restoring the South West region’s old glory.

He also urged the new chief executive to discharge his duties with fairness, transparency, and accountability, stressing the high expectations for regional development.

He said, “I want to congratulate Dr. Charles Akinola on his appointment as Managing Director of the Southwest Development Commission.

“I am really glad and thank Almighty God that another of our sons is elevated to such a top position. I am happy that an Osun top technocrat is saddled with leading the commission to develop the entire South West region.

“I urge him to discharge his duty with fairness, transparency, and accountability. I task him to bring his wealth of experience to bear on this sacred assignment. Rapid development will come when we are all united in the drive to develop our region.

“The Osun government under my leadership will fully support the commission. Our hands of partnership and collaboration are open.

“I also want to commend President Bola Tinubu for counting one of us worthy for such an appointment to lead the development agenda of our region.

“We appreciate Mr. President for his constant support for the Osun State government and our people. We will not let him down,” Governor Adeleke was quoted as saying in the statement.