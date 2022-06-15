Mama Boko Haram, others sent to jail for fraud

A Borno State High Court has sentenced Aisha Wakil, popularly called Mama Boko Haram, and her co-defendants to five years in jail for fraud.

Anti corruption agency, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Maiduguri zonal command, had arraigned Wakil alongside Tahiru Daura and Prince Shoyode, in September 2020.

They were arraigned on a two-count charge of conspiracy and obtaining money by false pretence to the tune of N71,400,000.

The trio had pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Count one of the charge reads: “That you, Aisha Alkali Wakil, Tahiru Saidu Daura and Prince Lawal Shoyode, whilst being chief executive officer, programme manager and country director respectively of Complete Care and Aid Foundation (a non-governmental organisation), sometime in the year 2018 at Maiduguri, Borno state, within the jurisdiction of this honourable court with intent to defraud, induced one Saleh Ahmed Said of Shuad General Enterprises Ltd to deliver to you 3,000 bags of beans worth N71,400,000 under the false pretence of executing a contract for the supply of same, which you made the said Saleh Ahmed Said to believe that you had the capacity to pay the entire contract sum upon execution, which you knew to be false and you thereby committed an offence, contrary to and punishable under Sections 1(1) (b) and 1(3) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act, 2006.”

The prosecution counsel had presented four witnesses and tendered documents which were admitted as exhibits during the trial.

The presiding judge, Justice Aisha Kumaliya, while delivering judgment, stated that the EFCC was able to prove its case against the trio beyond reasonable doubt.

Justice Kumaliya therefore sentenced the defendants to five years imprisonment without an option of fine.

The judge also ordered the convicts to pay the sum of N30,500,000 as compensation to the victim, failure of which they will serve additional 10 years