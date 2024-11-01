Connect with us

Malnourished 76 EndBadGovernance protesters rushed out of courtroom in Abuja
Malnourished 76 EndBadGovernance protesters rushed out of courtroom in Abuja

Seventy six detained #EndBadGovernance protesters, who now look malnourished, arrived at the Federal High Court in Abuja for their scheduled arraignment before Justice Obiora Egwuatu on Friday.

Some protesters, mainly minors, were hurriedly rushed out of the courtroom as they couldn’t stand on their feet.

They were arrested and detained during the nationwide August 1 to 10 protests which were sparked by widespread economic hardship that led many Nigerians to take to the streets to express their grievances.

The 76 protesters, who were arrested in Abuja, Kaduna, Gombe, Jos, Katsina, and Kano states, are being accused of treason, among other offences.

Among them are Nura Ibrahim, 24; Abdulbasi Abdusalami, 34; Ahmed Yusuf, 25; Awolu Abdulahi, 21; Umar Musa, 15; Muhammadu Mustapha, 16; among others.

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

