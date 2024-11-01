Tax Reform Bill must go through legislative process, Tinubu rejects NEC advice

President Bola Tinubu has insisted that the Proposed Tax Reforms Bill currently at the National Assembly will go through legislative processes.

President Bola Tinubu has insisted that the Proposed Tax Reforms Bill currently at the National Assembly will go through legislative processes.

The president stated this on Friday in a statement issued by his media aide, Bayo Onanuga.

DAILY POST recalls that the National Economic Council, NEC had advised the executive to withdraw the bill from the National Assembly.

The advice came amid a stiff opposition from some stakeholders in the north, who stated that the proposed tax reforms bill is against the region and should be withdrawn.

Reacting, Onanuga said those with any form of misgivings in regards to the bill should come forward with their inputs during public hearings.

“President Tinubu commends the National Economic Council members, especially Vice President Kashim Shettima and the 36 State Governors, for their advice.

“He believes that the legislative process, which has already begun, provides an opportunity for inputs and necessary changes without withdrawing the bills from the National Assembly.

“While urging the NEC to allow the process to take its full course, President Tinubu welcomes further consultations and engagement with key stakeholders to address any reservations about the bills while the National Assembly considers them for passage”, the statement added.