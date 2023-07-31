Mali, Burkina Faso, Guinea shun ECOWAS, back Niger coup leaders

West African nations of Mali, Burkina Faso and Guinea, which recently had military interventions, have backed Niger coup leaders, and turned their backs on ECOWAS.

Recall that General Abdourahmane Tchiani, also known as Omar Tchiani, the chief of Niger’s presidential guard, had declared himself leader of the country while the elected president, Mohamed Bazoum, has been held by the military since the coup took place last week Wednesday.

In response to the development, ECOWAS issued a one week ultimatum to the coup leaders to hand back power to Bazoum, or face military action.

But in a joint statement on Monday by their spokespersons, Col. Abdoulaye Maiga and Emmanuel Oudraogo, the governments of Mali and Burkina Faso declared that any nilitary intervention in Niger would amount to declaring war on both countries.

Also, the Guinea National Committee of the Rally for Development (CNRD) headed by the head of state, Mamady Doumbouya, in a statement on Monday, said sanctions advocated by ECOWAS, including military intervention, are an option that cannot be a solution to the current problem but would lead to a human disaster whose consequences could go beyond the borders of Niger.

The statement reads: “Since July 26, 2023, the people of Guinea, headed by the National Committee of the Rally for Development (CNRD), have been following with great interest the evolution of the socio-political situation in the sister Republic of Niger, which has led to the assumption of responsibility by the National Council for the Safeguarding of the Fatherland (CNSP).

“The Guinean authorities pay tribute to the brave populations of Niger for their high sense of patriotism and salute the republican spirit and maturity of the Defence and Security Forces who favoured the best interests of their nation by choosing to come together to find solutions to Niger’s problems.

“The CNRD remains convinced that the new authorities will make every effort to guarantee stability and harmony in Niger and the Sub-Region.

“The sanctions measures advocated by ECOWAS, including military intervention, are an option that cannot be a solution to the current problem but would lead to a human disaster whose consequences could go beyond the borders of Niger.

As a result, the CNRD refrains from applying these illegitimate and inhumane sanctions against the brotherly people and the Nigerien authorities, and urges ECOWAS to return to better feelings.

‘The Republic of Guinea reaffirms with this communiqué its pan-Africanist vision by bringing its solidarity to the Nigerien population and inviting the new CNSP authorities to preserve unity and national cohesion.

“The CNRD emphasises that a military intervention against Niger would de facto lead to the dislocation of ECOWAS. Similarly, the brother peoples of Mali, Burkina Faso, Niger and Guinea aspire to more recognition and respect for their sovereignty.

“In addition, the CNRD wishes to clarify that the sanctions taken and the threats made at the summit of July 30, 2023 do not in any way commit the Republic of Guinea.

“At a time when the young populations of the ECOWAS area are experiencing a human tragedy in Tunisia and the Mediterranean, the concern of the leaders of the sub-region should be more oriented towards strategic, socio-economic issues for the achievement of their aspirations than to look at the fate of the fallen presidents.”

Developing story…