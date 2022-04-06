Despite video evidence, Abubakar Malami, the attorney-general of the federation and minister of justice, has denied declaring his intention to run for governor in Kebbi.

Malami had at an event Kebbi on Monday, said he was counting on the people for their support for his aspirations to govern them, as captured in a video.

“If God in His mercies permits, and all goes well, I will as a politician contest the governorship of Kebbi state. I am seeking your support,” he had said.

“I want to announce that I will contest indeed and as such I am counting on your prayers and support so that we can all work and survive the race together.”

However, backtracking in a statement signed by his Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Jubrilu Gwandu on Tuesday, Malami stated that the clarification became necessary due to what he described as the false reports in some sections of the media.

The statement partly read, “A video being circulated as the purported declaration was mischievously translated with fabricated insertions and interpolations that cannot in spirit and context establish the malformation circulated.”

He, however, thanked the teeming supporters of the minister and the general public, saying “at the appropriate time they will hear from the horse’s mouth in the full glare of the media, stakeholders, like-minds, party faithful and teeming supporters.”