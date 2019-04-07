Make-up industry booms

Professional make up treatment now part of women beauty requirements

By YUSUF MOHAMMED

Many years ago in Nigeria, makeup was a private thing. Ladies used to apply makeup by themselves in the comfort of their bedrooms. Today, it has become a business. Not just an ordinary business but one that is gaining traction all over the country.

Conservatism was a word closely associated with Nigeria women. But today, they are breaking boundaries by stepping into new territories. There is a saying that looking good is good business and Nigerian ladies do not want to be left out.

Aside from the fact that makeup has evolved into a business in Nigeria, it has also evolved from just applying lipstick and powdering the face to applying foundation, massacre and other modern types of makeup. Powdering the face with lipstick alone today would be considered as not having any makeup on.

In a layman’s term, some of the makeup could pass for mask paintings as they almost totally transform the face of any lady. A woman in her 60s could be made to look like a woman in her 40s. That is the power of makeup.

According to Shade Omojokun, who is in her early 40s, “Makeup gives me confidence. I am addicted to makeup and I can’t do without it. I am an events person so I have to look good facially.”

“Addicts” like Omojokun who cannot do without these new styles of makeup have kept a lot of people in business.

Business Hallmark gathered that the market varies from one place to another. In Abuja for instance, there is less competition, even though there are makeup studios in many areas. Lagos on the other hand is highly populated, so the demand is higher. Lagos is also a city of events, so it helps the business thrive.

In every nook and cranny of Lagos, you will find a studio for makeup. Those who are not financially buoyant enough to rent a space in Lagos, ply their trade on the roadside.

It is a business that has given hope to many graduates, especially women. Just like the hair business, this is a business that is dominated by women. There are a few men who are into it though.

Speaking about the makeup industry, the name Tara Fela-Durotoye stands out as she was the first Nigerian to commercialize it. She is a Nigerian makeup artist and lawyer and a pioneer in the bridal makeup profession in the country. She launched the first bridal directory in 1999 and set up international standard makeup studios and established the first makeup school in Nigeria.

Over the years, many entrepreneurs have followed the footsteps of Mrs.Durotoye and have setup theirs. In Abuja for instance, Mrs.NimiUgwi is holding her own with Make-up Empire, one of the leading makeup studios in Abuja.

Nimi in this business has been described by many as a round peg in a round hole. She is a former model who has modelled for several products in the past. Makeup is something she is really passionate about.

Speaking with BusinessHallmark, Nimi talked about the thriving industry and some of the challenges of running it.

She said, “I started this business three years ago and it has been a blessing. It is one business that has blessed me in so many ways. I get to meet so many people, dignitaries included.

“Bridal makeup is still a top notch because every bride wants to look great for the wedding,” she said. According to Mrs.Ugwi, like every other business, passion should be the watch word for anyone going into the makeup industry.

When asked what advice she would give to those who intend to go into this business in the future, she said, “don’t go into the business because everyone is doing it. You have to have a passion for it. Like every business, starting up and sustaining one is not an easy task. You have to be sure this is what you want.

“Ask yourself if I am in a deep sleep and tired and get called on to come paint and sculpt a client’s face even for free would I wake up and jump out of that bed? If your answer is yes then the business is for you.”

Another makeup expert, Bimbo Onakoya, is of the view that unemployment is another factor that has brought about the upsurge in this business. She also thinks that there some Nigerian youth who would rather become entrepreneurs than employees.

Onakoya, Head Makeup Artist elite pro Nigeria, said “some young people leave higher institutions not wanting to work for any company as they would rather go and do their own thing than apply to firms.

“In addition, as unemployment continues to remain a huge problem in the West African country, this industry is seeing a surge of young people and thus expanding the market tremendously. Nevertheless, Onakoya attributes the interest in the industry to the inter-connectivity of the world.

As a result of this, a lot of international brands such as MAC and Maybelline are coming into Nigeria and she believes that there is a huge platform for them in the country. However, with local brands in the country still facing a lot of doubt from the consumers, the influx of the international brands could hurt them further.

“It’s all about how you place yourself out there and the only issue is that Nigerians don’t trust anything local. It’s not just about makeup; it’s in every other industry. They don’t trust anything local because they feel you’re copying the other people and that you have not done your proper testing,” she added.

AkinolaOyinkansola runs OMTGLAM Beauty Lounge, a makeup centre situated at Gbagada in Lagos.

Speaking with this newspaper, she said “For most people makeup was a hobby – nothing serious. But now it is definitely a job. The industry is doing great.”

Asked about the cost and if it is affordable for the common person, she replied, “Mine is affordable to everyone who is interested in makeup. The prices vary though. There is home service, makeup for parties, photo shoots, videos weddings and so on.”

She continued, “Studio makeup is N7, 000 and it increases depending on the event. Home service depends on the location. In the highbrow areas, it can cost as high as N25, 000. In some areas it can cost N15, 000.”

Speaking of some of the challenges she and her counterparts face, she said, “Power is a huge problem. We can’t do makeup without light. Another challenge was that some people looked down on makeup artists like we were peasants. That has almost changed as more refined people are into the business. Most of us are graduates.

Getting authentic products is also problem for me. Anyway, I thank God because I have been doing pretty well.”

