Major markets in Nigeria’s capital, Abuja have been shut down for non compliance to Covid-19 guidelines, leaving traders angry and disappointed.

A a court had ordered the closure of a popular market and two major malls on Tuesday for not complying with Covid-19 safety protocols.

The famous Wuse Market, UTC trading mall and Murg Plaza were shut down by the Federal Capital Territory Covid-19 enforcement team.

Traders with sad faces lined the front entrances of the Wuse market and the UTC market in Area 10, Garki, Abuja, following the closure, Arise News reported.

Both markets are expected to remain locked and heavily guarded by a contingent of police officers, soldiers, civil defence and other members of the joint task force.

The Federal Capital Territory Administration said the markets will be shut for three days for failing to comply with COVID-19 protocols thereby violating the COVID-19 Health Protection Regulations 2021 recently approved by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Nigeria, Africa’s most populous country has recorded over 134,000 Covid cases including 1,613 deaths