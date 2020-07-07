The Presidency has declared that the ongoing probe of the acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, is an affirmation that nobody is above scrutiny as far as the Buhari’s administration is concerned.

According to facts made available to State House Correspondents on Tuesday, the interrogation of the anti-graft boss is to give him the opportunity to clear himself of weighty allegations against him.

According to the facts made available by a top official at the Presidency, the investigation of the EFCC boss was to reinforce the Buhari administration’s commitment to transparency and accountability.

The Presidency affirmed that the holder of an elevated office such as the Head of an anti-graft agency like the EFCC must be above suspicion.

The official assured that the administration will not prejudge anyone under investigation, as it could be counted on to uphold justice and fairness.

“The panel investigating allegations against Ag. EFCC Chairman had been sitting for some weeks now.

“In consonance with the principle of fairness and justice, it was needful that the Ag. Chairman be given opportunity to respond to the allegations, which are weighty in nature.

“Under the Muhammadu Buhari’s administration, nobody is above scrutiny. Repeat: nobody. The investigation is to reinforce transparency and accountability, rather than to vitiate it,” the official emphasized. (VON)