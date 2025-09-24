Connect with us

Nation

'I hope Trump doesn’t bill me for living rent-free in his head,' says London mayor Sadiq Khan
Advertisement

Nation

Oscar Ibru, business mogul and torchbearer of Ibru dynasty, dies at 67

Nation

United Capital holds memorial for six staff lost in Lagos fire

Nation

Ex-Nasarawa deputy governor, Solomon Ewuga, dies

Nation

Former speaker urges unity, excellence among Yewa indigenes

Nation

Paradigm Initiative to spotlight digital rights, inclusion at Internet Freedom Forum in Namibia

Nation

U.S. reiterates visa ban threat against corrupt Nigerian officials

Nation

DSS quizzes Malami over attack on convoy in Kebbi

Nation

Gentle Yahoo brings memories of tales of robbery woes in Imo

Nation

NextMoney to Honour Nigeria’s Top 100 Companies at Awards Ceremony

Nation

‘I hope Trump doesn’t bill me for living rent-free in his head,’ says London mayor Sadiq Khan

Published

22 mins ago

on

'I hope Trump doesn’t bill me for living rent-free in his head,' says London mayor Sadiq Khan

London mayor Sadiq Khan called United States President Donald Trump “Islamophobic” and “racist” on Wednesday after the US president appeared to suggest the British politician wanted to introduce sharia law in the UK’s capital city.

Khan, of the centre-left Labour party, and the Republican Trump have traded insults for years, with the latest row stemming from comments the president made at the United Nations this week, AFP reported.

“I think President Trump has shown he is racist, he is sexist, he is misogynistic and he is Islamophobic,” the Mayor of London told Sky News.

During his speech to the UN General Assembly in New York on Tuesday, Trump said: “I look at London, where you have a terrible mayor, terrible, terrible mayor, and it’s been changed, it’s been so changed.

“Now they want to go to sharia law. But you are in a different country, you can’t do that.”*

Labour Prime Minister Keir Starmer has made a considerable effort to try to stay in Trump’s good books, including with an unprecedented second state visit to the UK last week, according to AFP.

Khan countered that London was leading in many global indicators such as foreign investment, declaring: “I’m really proud that we are the greatest city in the world.”

Earlier on Wednesday, government minister Pat McFadden said Trump was “misreading” London.

Khan, who is Muslim, has been London’s mayor since 2016. That year he criticised Trump over the then-presidential hopeful’s proposed travel ban on people from some Muslim-majority countries.

Advertisement

Before Trump’s first state visit in 2019, Khan likened him to “European dictators of the 1930s and 40s.”

Trump has called Khan a “stone cold loser” and even challenged him to an IQ test.

“I think I’ve got squatters’ rights for the amount of time I’ve spent in Donald Trump’s head,” Khan told ITV London on Wednesday.

“I’m just hoping he doesn’t send me an invoice for all the time I’ve spent there.”

Related Topics:

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Tags

#APC (208) #Boko Haram (145) #UBA (178) Access bank (216) Ademola Adeleke (388) Alex Otti (595) Aliko Dangote (115) Atiku Abubakar (335) Babajide Sanwo-olu (191) Bola Ahmed Tinubu (107) Bola Tinubu (973) Buhari (145) CBN (517) Charles Soludo (95) Coronavirus (150) COVID 19 (467) Dangote Cement (136) Dapo Abiodun (183) dollar (137) EFCC (140) Fidelity Bank (105) FirstBank (104) Fulani herdsmen (113) Gboyega Oyetola (361) Godwin Emefiele (245) GTBank (183) INEC (105) IPOB (125) Labour Party (141) Muhammadu Buhari (253) naira (162) NGX (129) Nigeria (126) Nnamdi Kanu (163) NNPC (197) NSE (249) Nyesom Wike (297) Olusegun Obasanjo (135) Osun State (142) PDP (179) Peter Obi (656) President Muhammadu Buhari (661) Tony Elumelu (102) Zainab Ahmed (116) Zenith Bank (242)

Facebook

Advertisement
Advertisement