Buhari approves reopening of Idiroko, Ikom, two other land borders

Muhammadu Buhari, Nigeria’s president, has ordered the immediate reopening of Idiroko border in Ogun State, Ikom border in Cross River, and two additional land borders.

The additional border posts reopened are Jibia (Katsina State) and Kamba (Kebbi State).

President Buhari had in December 2020 opened the Seme, Mfun borders in the Southwest, Ilela and Maigatari borders in the Northwest.

Deputy Comptroller-General of Customs, EI Edorhe, disclosed this in a circular on Friday issued behalf of the Comptroller General of Customs.

The circular addressed to Assistant Controllers General/Zonal coordinators, among others, read, “Sequel to the Presidential directive dated 16 December 2020 granting approval for phased reopening of land borders namely: Mfum, Seme, Illela and Maigatari borders across the country, I am directed to inform you that four additional borders listed below have been approved for re-opening: Idiroko border post, Ogun State (South-West Zone), Jibiya border post, Katsina State (North-West Zone), Kamba border post, Kebbi State (North-West Zone) Ikom border post, Cross River State (South-South Zone).

“Consequently, all Customs formations and JBPTy are to take note and ensure that proper manning takes place in compliance with extant operational guidelines.”