Libya denies sabotage in Super Eagles’ airport delay, as players leave at last

The Libyan Football Federation (LFF), has denied sabotage in the circumstances surrounding the Nigerian Super Eagles’ extended delay at Al Abraq International Airport.

It attributed the situation to routine air traffic and logistical challenges rather than deliberate foul play.

In a statement on Monday via X, the LFF sought to clarify the events, emphasising that the diversion of the Nigerian team’s flight was not intended as a hostile act.

“We firmly reject any claims that suggest foul play or sabotage in this situation,” the LFF said.

They highlighted that just a week earlier, the Libyan national team faced their own challenges upon arriving in Nigeria for an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

"Despite the difficulties we encountered, we did not make public accusations nor question the integrity of the Nigerian authorities," the statement added.

“Despite the difficulties we encountered, we did not make public accusations nor question the integrity of the Nigerian authorities,” the statement added.

According to the LFF, the diversion of the Nigerian delegation’s chartered ValueJet aircraft to Al Abraq International Airport, rather than Benghazi as planned, stemmed from air traffic control protocols and security checks common in international travel.

“These are standard procedures at airports worldwide, and delays or rerouting, though unfortunate, are not uncommon,” the federation added.

The statement stressed that the LFF respects Nigeria and had no intention of creating difficulties for the Super Eagles, who have been stranded at the airport for over 15 hours. The Libyan FA expressed concern over the situation but noted that such logistical issues are not uncommon.

They also reiterated Libya’s hospitality towards visiting teams, stating, “We have always prioritised treating all visiting teams, including our African brothers and other international delegations, with the respect and dignity they deserve.”

The Libyan FA urged for a resolution through mutual understanding and highlighted football’s role in fostering unity.

“Hosting these events is a great honour for us, and we strive to ensure that all teams feel safe and respected as our guests.

“Our doors are open to our Nigerian brothers and all African teams, and we continue to promote the spirit of unity, sportsmanship, and friendship in the world of football,” the statement said.

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Football Federation has lodged a formal complaint with the Confederation of African Football over the incident, with plans underway to return the Super Eagles home

Players leave Libya

In the meantime, players and officials of the Super Eagles are set to leave Libya after their tumultuous over 14 hours of maltreatment by the host country on Sunday.

This was disclosed by a sports enthusiast identified as Pooja Media, on his X handle on Monday.

He wrote, “Super Eagles players and all officials are boarding to fly out of Libya to Nigeria. Thank God.”

Also confirming, a player, Bruno Onyemaechi wrote, “Me and Libya, I don wash my hands commot. Nothing concerns me and una again. Thank God I’m going back.”

Before now, the Libya authorities were alleged to have refused to give the Super Eagles chartered flight, Value Jet, permission and aviation fuel to convey the players back to Nigeria